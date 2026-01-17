First Finnish Air Force Lightning II Arrives at Ebbing ANGB

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The first Finnish Air Force (FINAF) F-35A Lightning II arrives at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Fort Smith, Ark. on Jan. 20, 2026. This marks a significant milestone in the security partnership between the United States and Finland. Over the next two years, approximately 18 FINAF pilots will undergo extensive training, with the program expected to conclude by Sept. 2027. (U.S. Air National Guard Master Sgt. Jessica Wilson)