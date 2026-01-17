First Finnish Air Force Lightning II Arrives at Ebbing ANGB

The first Finnish Air Force (FINAF) F-35A Lightning II arrives at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Fort Smith, Ark. on Jan. 20, 2026. This marks a significant milestone in the security partnership between the United States and Finland. Over the next two years, approximately 18 FINAF pilots will undergo extensive training, with the program expected to conclude by Sept. 2027. (U.S. Air National Guard Master Sgt. Jessica Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2026 16:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|993353
|VIRIN:
|260120-Z-UU583-1077
|Filename:
|DOD_111486775
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
