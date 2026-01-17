(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First Finnish Air Force Lightning II Arrives at Ebbing ANGB

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Jessica Wilson 

    188th Wing

    The first Finnish Air Force (FINAF) F-35A Lightning II arrives at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Fort Smith, Ark. on Jan. 20, 2026. This marks a significant milestone in the security partnership between the United States and Finland. Over the next two years, approximately 18 FINAF pilots will undergo extensive training, with the program expected to conclude by Sept. 2027. (U.S. Air National Guard Master Sgt. Jessica Wilson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
    Date Posted: 01.20.2026 16:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993353
    VIRIN: 260120-Z-UU583-1077
    Filename: DOD_111486775
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: ARKANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Finnish Air Force Lightning II Arrives at Ebbing ANGB, by MSgt Jessica Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #ebbing; #85th; #Finland

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video