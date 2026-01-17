Maritime Interdiction Operation, Jan. 20, 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/993349" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Through Operation SOUTHERN SPEAR, the Department of War is unwavering in its mission to crush illicit activity in the Western Hemisphere in partnership with U.S. Coast Guard through the Department of Homeland Security and The Justice Department.



This morning, U.S. military forces, in support of the Department of Homeland Security, apprehended Motor Vessel Sagitta without incident. The apprehension of another tanker operating in defiance of President Trump’s established quarantine of sanctioned vessels in the Caribbean demonstrates our resolve to ensure that the only oil leaving Venezuela will be oil that is coordinated properly and lawfully. As the joint force operates in the Western Hemisphere, we reaffirm that the security of the American people is paramount, demonstrating our commitment to safety and stability.



These operations are backed by the full power our elite joint force team deployed in the Caribbean.