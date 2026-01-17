Through Operation SOUTHERN SPEAR, the Department of War is unwavering in its mission to crush illicit activity in the Western Hemisphere in partnership with U.S. Coast Guard through the Department of Homeland Security and The Justice Department.
This morning, U.S. military forces, in support of the Department of Homeland Security, apprehended Motor Vessel Sagitta without incident. The apprehension of another tanker operating in defiance of President Trump’s established quarantine of sanctioned vessels in the Caribbean demonstrates our resolve to ensure that the only oil leaving Venezuela will be oil that is coordinated properly and lawfully. As the joint force operates in the Western Hemisphere, we reaffirm that the security of the American people is paramount, demonstrating our commitment to safety and stability.
These operations are backed by the full power our elite joint force team deployed in the Caribbean.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2026 16:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|993349
|VIRIN:
|260120-D-D0465-1894
|Filename:
|DOD_111486741
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Maritime Interdiction Operation, Jan. 20, 2026, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.