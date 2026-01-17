(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maritime Interdiction Operation, Jan. 20, 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.20.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Southern Command

    Through Operation SOUTHERN SPEAR, the Department of War is unwavering in its mission to crush illicit activity in the Western Hemisphere in partnership with U.S. Coast Guard through the Department of Homeland Security and The Justice Department.

    This morning, U.S. military forces, in support of the Department of Homeland Security, apprehended Motor Vessel Sagitta without incident. The apprehension of another tanker operating in defiance of President Trump’s established quarantine of sanctioned vessels in the Caribbean demonstrates our resolve to ensure that the only oil leaving Venezuela will be oil that is coordinated properly and lawfully. As the joint force operates in the Western Hemisphere, we reaffirm that the security of the American people is paramount, demonstrating our commitment to safety and stability.

    These operations are backed by the full power our elite joint force team deployed in the Caribbean.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
    Date Posted: 01.20.2026 16:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993349
    VIRIN: 260120-D-D0465-1894
    Filename: DOD_111486741
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maritime Interdiction Operation, Jan. 20, 2026, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CaribOps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video