    Spark Tank 2026: STRIKE

    DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2026

    Courtesy Video

    132d Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    STRIKE (Scheduling, training, readiness, integration of key data, and valuations) replaces fragmented spreadsheets and manual aircrew tracking with a single, authoritative readiness platform. By integrating data, automating workflows, and delivering real-time dashboards, STRIKE reduces administrative burden improves accuracy, and accelerates decision-making- allowing units to focus less on managing data and more on executing the mission.

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
    Date Posted: 01.20.2026 16:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 993348
    VIRIN: 260120-Z-F3884-1002
    Filename: DOD_111486687
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: DES MOINES, IOWA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    132d Wing
    Spark Tank 2026

