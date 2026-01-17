STRIKE (Scheduling, training, readiness, integration of key data, and valuations) replaces fragmented spreadsheets and manual aircrew tracking with a single, authoritative readiness platform. By integrating data, automating workflows, and delivering real-time dashboards, STRIKE reduces administrative burden improves accuracy, and accelerates decision-making- allowing units to focus less on managing data and more on executing the mission.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2026 16:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|993348
|VIRIN:
|260120-Z-F3884-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111486687
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|DES MOINES, IOWA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Spark Tank 2026: STRIKE, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.