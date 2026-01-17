The White House Communications Agency aims to build and maintain a world class organization poised to deliver Presidential quality communications services, ensuring the President has the ability to communicate anytime, by any means, anywhere in the world.
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2026 15:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993343
|VIRIN:
|260115-D-GK990-8303
|Filename:
|DOD_111486607
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, WHCA Air Force Recruiting Video 2026 Updated AFSC, by DMC WHCA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.