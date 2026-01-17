Stephen Simmons, deputy assistant Secretary of War for Military Community & Family Policy, visits the Marine Corps Base Quantico Commissary on MCB Quantico, Virginia, Jan. 20, 2025. This visit by the DASW included multiple tours of establishments with a focus on how the commissary, Child Development Center and Marine Exchange benefit and improve the lives of our military and their families. The tour of the local commissary focused on the quality, affordability, and support of military communities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joshua Munsen)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2026 15:48
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|993341
|VIRIN:
|260120-M-SD553-5870
|Filename:
|DOD_111486600
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Deputy Assistant Secretary of War for Housing visits Quantico Commissary, by Cpl Joshua Munsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
