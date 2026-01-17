(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Florida Army National Guardsmen conduct medevac and civil disturbance training

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marc Marmeto 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Florida Army National Guardsmen assigned to Alpha Troop, 1-153rd Cavalry Regiment conduct medical evacuation and civil disturbance control training to maintain readiness across a range of operational scenarios, in Fort Hood, Texas, Jan. 13, 2026. The training enhanced Soldiers’ ability to respond quickly, coordinate effectively, and operate safely in complex environments. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marc Marmeto)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 01.20.2026 15:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993332
    VIRIN: 260113-Z-KX552-1001
    Filename: DOD_111486427
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Florida Army National Guardsmen conduct medevac and civil disturbance training, by SSG Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    civil disturbance
    Florida Army National Guard
    FLARNG
    715th Military Police Company
    military police
    taskforcegatorcte

