Florida Army National Guardsmen assigned to Alpha Troop, 1-153rd Cavalry Regiment conduct medical evacuation and civil disturbance control training to maintain readiness across a range of operational scenarios, in Fort Hood, Texas, Jan. 13, 2026. The training enhanced Soldiers’ ability to respond quickly, coordinate effectively, and operate safely in complex environments. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marc Marmeto)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2026 15:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|993332
|VIRIN:
|260113-Z-KX552-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111486427
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Florida Army National Guardsmen conduct medevac and civil disturbance training, by SSG Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.