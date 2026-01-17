(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31st FW Holiday Video 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    12.22.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Tyrique Barquet 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 31st Fighter Wing showcase their missions and holiday spirt at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 23, 2025. The holidays offered Airmen and families time to recharge and connect, reinforcing the morale, balance and shared culture essential to sustaining the 31st FW’s mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tyrique Barquet, Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek, Senior Airman Zachary Jakel and Airman 1st Class Antone Williams)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.20.2026 14:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993329
    VIRIN: 251223-F-EE292-5471
    Filename: DOD_111486356
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st FW Holiday Video 2025, by SrA Tyrique Barquet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31st FW
    Airmen
    community
    Aviano AB
    Holidays 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video