U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 31st Fighter Wing showcase their missions and holiday spirt at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 23, 2025. The holidays offered Airmen and families time to recharge and connect, reinforcing the morale, balance and shared culture essential to sustaining the 31st FW’s mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tyrique Barquet, Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek, Senior Airman Zachary Jakel and Airman 1st Class Antone Williams)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2026 14:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993329
|VIRIN:
|251223-F-EE292-5471
|Filename:
|DOD_111486356
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st FW Holiday Video 2025, by SrA Tyrique Barquet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.