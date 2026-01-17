AFW2 | January 2026 CARE Event | Closing Event

Recovering service members recap their time during the South-Central CARE Event where they had the opportunity to participate in various support program workshops including Ambassador, Recovering Airman Mentorship Program, Resiliency, and Caregiver as well as 11 different adaptive sports during the week.
Recovering service members participated in a week long South-Central CARE Event at Joint Base San Antonio- Randolph, Texas January 12-16. AFW2 is a federally-funded program that provides personalized care, services and advocacy to seriously wounded, ill or injured recovering service members, their caregivers and families. (U.S. Air Force Video by Anthony Beauchamp)
