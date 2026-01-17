(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFW2 | January 2026 CARE Event | Closing Event

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2026

    Video by Ahna Waarvik 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Recovering service members recap their time during the South-Central CARE Event where they had the opportunity to participate in various support program workshops including Ambassador, Recovering Airman Mentorship Program, Resiliency, and Caregiver as well as 11 different adaptive sports during the week.

    Recovering service members participated in a week long South-Central CARE Event at Joint Base San Antonio- Randolph, Texas January 12-16. AFW2 is a federally-funded program that provides personalized care, services and advocacy to seriously wounded, ill or injured recovering service members, their caregivers and families. (U.S. Air Force Video by Anthony Beauchamp)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 01.20.2026 13:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993324
    VIRIN: 260115-O-YI722-9575
    Filename: DOD_111486191
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFW2 Adaptive Sports Care Beyond Duty Warrior Care

