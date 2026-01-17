(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Guard delivers credible deterrence through combat readiness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.20.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, underscores the National Guard’s responsibility to provide credible deterrence through overwhelming strength and maintain combat-ready forces capable of fighting and winning in any operational environment. The National Guard stands ready—at home and abroad—to defend the nation, protect communities, and strengthen partnerships while supporting state and federal missions as America’s enduring, dual-status force. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
    Date Posted: 01.20.2026 12:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 993323
    VIRIN: 260120-Z-PI747-1001
    Filename: DOD_111486171
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard delivers credible deterrence through combat readiness, by MSgt Amber Monio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CJCS
    deterrence
    combat ready
    Fight and win
    Always Ready Alway There
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video