National Guard delivers credible deterrence through combat readiness

Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, underscores the National Guard’s responsibility to provide credible deterrence through overwhelming strength and maintain combat-ready forces capable of fighting and winning in any operational environment. The National Guard stands ready—at home and abroad—to defend the nation, protect communities, and strengthen partnerships while supporting state and federal missions as America’s enduring, dual-status force. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)