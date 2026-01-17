Mr. Hunter Lutinski, SES on the Uniqueness of DTRA

That uniqueness is what makes DTRA essential. For decades, we have delivered critical capabilities to the Department of Defense, the interagency, and partners worldwide. Our mission - countering and deterring weapons of mass destruction threats - continues to be vital to national and global security.
We push forward every day because what we bring to the table matters. This video series continues to explore the legacy and future of DTRA's irreplaceable mission.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2026 11:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993317
|VIRIN:
|260120-D-HT311-8481
|Filename:
|DOD_111486011
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
