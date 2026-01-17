(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Mr. Hunter Lutinski, SES on the Uniqueness of DTRA

    UNITED STATES

    01.20.2026

    Video by Andrea Chaney 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    That uniqueness is what makes DTRA essential. For decades, we have delivered critical capabilities to the Department of Defense, the interagency, and partners worldwide. Our mission - countering and deterring weapons of mass destruction threats - continues to be vital to national and global security.

    We push forward every day because what we bring to the table matters. This video series continues to explore the legacy and future of DTRA's irreplaceable mission.

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
    Date Posted: 01.20.2026 11:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993317
    VIRIN: 260120-D-HT311-8481
    Filename: DOD_111486011
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: US

    legacy
    Defense Threat Reduction Agency
    DTRA
    Cooperative Threat Reduction
    On-Site Building Capacity

