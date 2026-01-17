Mr. Hunter Lutinski, SES on the Uniqueness of DTRA

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/993317" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

That uniqueness is what makes DTRA essential. For decades, we have delivered critical capabilities to the Department of Defense, the interagency, and partners worldwide. Our mission - countering and deterring weapons of mass destruction threats - continues to be vital to national and global security.



We push forward every day because what we bring to the table matters. This video series continues to explore the legacy and future of DTRA's irreplaceable mission.