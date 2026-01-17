The patch is back

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez Rosiere, 100th Air Refueling Wing public affairs specialist, reviews updated uniform guidance authorizing the wear of duty identifier patches at RAF Mildenhall, England, Jan. 12, 2026. The Department of the Air Force reinstated duty identifier patches, allowing Airmen to visibly represent their role and mission while in uniform, as authorized under Department of the Air Force Instruction 36-2903, Dress and Personal Appearance of Department of the Air Force Personnel, with commander approval. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez Rosiere and Airman 1st Class Iris Prochaska)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2026 11:44
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|993316
|VIRIN:
|260112-F-IH537-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111486007
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Hometown:
|LANCASTER, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
