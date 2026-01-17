The patch is back

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.12.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Iris Carpenter and Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez Rosiere

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez Rosiere, 100th Air Refueling Wing public affairs specialist, reviews updated uniform guidance authorizing the wear of duty identifier patches at RAF Mildenhall, England, Jan. 12, 2026. The Department of the Air Force reinstated duty identifier patches, allowing Airmen to visibly represent their role and mission while in uniform, as authorized under Department of the Air Force Instruction 36-2903, Dress and Personal Appearance of Department of the Air Force Personnel, with commander approval. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez Rosiere and Airman 1st Class Iris Prochaska)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 01.20.2026 11:44
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 993316
    VIRIN: 260112-F-IH537-1001
    Filename: DOD_111486007
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Hometown: LANCASTER, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    AFI 36-2903
    100th ARW
    patch
    Uniform
    public affairs
    duty identifier

