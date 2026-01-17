The patch is back

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez Rosiere, 100th Air Refueling Wing public affairs specialist, reviews updated uniform guidance authorizing the wear of duty identifier patches at RAF Mildenhall, England, Jan. 12, 2026. The Department of the Air Force reinstated duty identifier patches, allowing Airmen to visibly represent their role and mission while in uniform, as authorized under Department of the Air Force Instruction 36-2903, Dress and Personal Appearance of Department of the Air Force Personnel, with commander approval. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez Rosiere and Airman 1st Class Iris Prochaska)