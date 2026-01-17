Commanding Officers, Cmdr. Desmond Walker of USS Stout (DDG 55) and Cmdr. Joseph Campbell of USS Jimmy Carter (SSN 23) received the 2025 VADM James Bond Stockdale Leadership Award.
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2026 11:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993314
|VIRIN:
|260115-N-ZK016-1850
|Filename:
|DOD_111485998
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 VADM James Bond Stockdale Leadership Award, by PO1 Joe Cardona Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.