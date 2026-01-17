(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    01.15.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Joe Cardona Gonzalez 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    Commanding Officers, Cmdr. Desmond Walker of USS Stout (DDG 55) and Cmdr. Joseph Campbell of USS Jimmy Carter (SSN 23) received the 2025 VADM James Bond Stockdale Leadership Award.

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 01.20.2026 11:35
    James Bond Stockdale Leadership Award
    2025 VADM James Bond Stockdale Leadership Award

