(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-153rd Cavalry Regiment Conducts Culminating Training Exercise at Fort Hood

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marc Marmeto 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Florida Army National Guardsmen assigned to the 1-153rd Cavalry Regiment participate in a culminating training exercise at Fort Hood, Texas, bringing together patrol, security, medical, and maneuver tasks as part of a multi-day training event in preparation for their upcoming deployment. The exercise reinforces unit readiness, ensuring Soldiers are prepared to operate effectively in a real-world environment while supporting regional stability overseas. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marc Marmeto).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2026
    Date Posted: 01.20.2026 11:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993313
    VIRIN: 260117-Z-KX552-1001
    Filename: DOD_111485996
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-153rd Cavalry Regiment Conducts Culminating Training Exercise at Fort Hood, by SSG Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cavalry scouts
    Florida Army National Guard
    Fort Hood
    military police
    taskforcegatorcte
    KFOR36

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video