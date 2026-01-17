Florida Army National Guardsmen assigned to the 1-153rd Cavalry Regiment participate in a culminating training exercise at Fort Hood, Texas, bringing together patrol, security, medical, and maneuver tasks as part of a multi-day training event in preparation for their upcoming deployment. The exercise reinforces unit readiness, ensuring Soldiers are prepared to operate effectively in a real-world environment while supporting regional stability overseas. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Marc Marmeto).
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2026 11:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993313
|VIRIN:
|260117-Z-KX552-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111485996
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1-153rd Cavalry Regiment Conducts Culminating Training Exercise at Fort Hood, by SSG Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
