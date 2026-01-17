(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SLAM's Training with 173rd Test 4 video filmed with Slow Motion

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    12.10.2025

    Video by Kevin Payne    

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 173rd Combat Engineer Company-Airborne, 2nd Battalion, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, train with Selectable Lightweight Attack Munitions and test them for limitations at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, 09-11 Dec 2025. The SLAM is a portable hand emplaced multipurpose munition that uses an explosively formed penetrator warhead with an effective range up to 25 feet against lightly armored vehicles. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to U.S. European, African and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward-stationed across Italy and Germany, the brigade trains regularly with NATO allies and partners to strengthen interoperability and readiness.
    (U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.20.2026 10:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993306
    VIRIN: 250801-A-DT978-2004
    Filename: DOD_111485809
    Length: 00:05:40
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SLAM's Training with 173rd Test 4 video filmed with Slow Motion, by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Grafenwoehr Training Area
    7th Army Training Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video