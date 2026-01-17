(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Triage, Evolved: DARPA's Challenge - Are You Up for It?

    UNITED STATES

    01.20.2026

    Courtesy Video

    DARPA

    The DARPA Triage Challenge highlights the crucial role of AI in addressing the challenges of mass casualty triage. For self-funded teams working in this space, collaboration is key. What's the most pressing issue your team is currently tackling in AI-driven triage solutions? Share your insights and let's foster a discussion on innovation. https://www.darpa.mil/research/challenges/darpa-triage-challenge

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
    Date Posted: 01.20.2026 09:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993299
    VIRIN: 260120-D-D0231-2037
    Filename: DOD_111485737
    Length: 00:03:16
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    triage
    AI
    Artificial Intelligence

