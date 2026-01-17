Triage, Evolved: DARPA's Challenge - Are You Up for It?

The DARPA Triage Challenge highlights the crucial role of AI in addressing the challenges of mass casualty triage. For self-funded teams working in this space, collaboration is key. What's the most pressing issue your team is currently tackling in AI-driven triage solutions? Share your insights and let's foster a discussion on innovation. https://www.darpa.mil/research/challenges/darpa-triage-challenge
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2026 09:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993299
|VIRIN:
|260120-D-D0231-2037
|Filename:
|DOD_111485737
|Length:
|00:03:16
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
