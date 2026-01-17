407th Civil Affairs Battalion Conduct Unified Partners '26 in Lithuania (A-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Cpt. Jared Berken, assigned to Bravo Company, 407th Civil Affairs Battalion, speak on the interoperability and joint training between the U.S. Army, Lithuanian Riflemen’s Union and Lithuanian Armed Forces during Unified Partners '26, Jan 14-17, 2026, at the Soldier Center on General Silvestras Žukauskas Training Area, Pabradė, Lithuania. Unified Partners '26 continued to strengthen the enduring partnership between the U.S. and Lithuania, reaffirming a shared commitment to collective defense, regional security, and the strength of the NATO Alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Asher Atkinson)