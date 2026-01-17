(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Rumble in the Deid V teaser 1

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.16.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Airmen train for Rumble in the Deid V within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. Rumble in the Deid V is a boxing event hosted by the 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron. The event brings service members together through discipline, preparation, and competition while fostering camaraderie across the installation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2026
    Date Posted: 01.20.2026 06:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 993291
    VIRIN: 260116-F-PQ421-2287
    Filename: DOD_111485629
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rumble in the Deid V teaser 1, by SrA Joseph Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron
    Rumble in the Deid
    Rumble in the Deid V

