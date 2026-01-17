Pacific Update: 1st Multinational Airborne Jump during the Northern Trilogy 2026.

U.S. Forces, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members and international partners kicked off the 1st Multinational Airborne Exercise in Camp Narashino, Japan, Jan. 13. A key component of the Multinational Airborne Exercise is shared understanding and collaboration to synchronize processes, allowing airborne commanders to react quickly to a changing environment and accomplish the mission.
|01.13.2026
|01.20.2026 01:33
|Newscasts
|993286
|260114-F-WV613-8021
|DOD_111485509
|00:00:29
|CHIBA, JP
|0
|0
