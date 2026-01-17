(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Update: 1st Multinational Airborne Jump during the Northern Trilogy 2026.

    CHIBA, JAPAN

    01.13.2026

    Video by Airman Teresa Figueroa 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Forces, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members and international partners kicked off the 1st Multinational Airborne Exercise in Camp Narashino, Japan, Jan. 13. A key component of the Multinational Airborne Exercise is shared understanding and collaboration to synchronize processes, allowing airborne commanders to react quickly to a changing environment and accomplish the mission.

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 01.20.2026 01:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 993286
    VIRIN: 260114-F-WV613-8021
    Filename: DOD_111485509
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: CHIBA, JP

    JGSDF
    #11th Airborne Division
    #1st airborne brigade
    Multinational Airborne Exercise 2026

