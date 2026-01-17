Knights Assemble 'Math Knight' Event Turns Commissary Trip into Arithmetic Adventure

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



More than 100 brilliant young Arnn Elementary School Knights and their families stormed the "Math Knight" event Jan. 14 at the Sagamihara Housing Area Commissary!



The biggest take away? Motivation for math + Engaging activities = Fun!



The children tackled real-world problems with grade-level worksheets, doing things like hopping, measuring and calculating prices to turn the grocery aisles an epic arithmetic adventure!