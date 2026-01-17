(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.19.2026

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    More than 100 brilliant young Arnn Elementary School Knights and their families stormed the "Math Knight" event Jan. 14 at the Sagamihara Housing Area Commissary!

    The biggest take away? Motivation for math + Engaging activities = Fun!

    The children tackled real-world problems with grade-level worksheets, doing things like hopping, measuring and calculating prices to turn the grocery aisles an epic arithmetic adventure!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2026
    Date Posted: 01.19.2026 18:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 993279
    VIRIN: 260119-A-MS361-6184
    Filename: DOD_111485352
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Knights Assemble 'Math Knight' Event Turns Commissary Trip into Arithmetic Adventure, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    AMC
    USARJ
    USAG Japan
    U.S. Army
    Camp Zama

