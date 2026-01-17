More than 100 brilliant young Arnn Elementary School Knights and their families stormed the "Math Knight" event Jan. 14 at the Sagamihara Housing Area Commissary!
The biggest take away? Motivation for math + Engaging activities = Fun!
The children tackled real-world problems with grade-level worksheets, doing things like hopping, measuring and calculating prices to turn the grocery aisles an epic arithmetic adventure!
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2026 18:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|993279
|VIRIN:
|260119-A-MS361-6184
|Filename:
|DOD_111485352
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Knights Assemble 'Math Knight' Event Turns Commissary Trip into Arithmetic Adventure, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.