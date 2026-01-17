Mic’d Up: Walking the Mission with Task Force Swampfox

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Brunson DePass, commander of Task Force Swampfox, moves through Metro stations and business corridors alongside Soldiers from South Carolina and Georgia during a nighttime patrol in Washington, D.C., as part of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. Through visible presence, disciplined leadership, and close coordination with local law enforcement partners, National Guard Soldiers help deter crime, build public trust, and support a safe, welcoming environment across the nation’s capital. (U.S. Army National Guard video by SFC William Frye)
|01.19.2026
|01.19.2026 10:53
|Series
|993275
|260119-A-OK577-1001
|DOD_111485284
|00:04:51
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|2
|2
