(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mic’d Up: Walking the Mission with Task Force Swampfox

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class William Frye  

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Brunson DePass, commander of Task Force Swampfox, moves through Metro stations and business corridors alongside Soldiers from South Carolina and Georgia during a nighttime patrol in Washington, D.C., as part of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. Through visible presence, disciplined leadership, and close coordination with local law enforcement partners, National Guard Soldiers help deter crime, build public trust, and support a safe, welcoming environment across the nation’s capital. (U.S. Army National Guard video by SFC William Frye)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2026
    Date Posted: 01.19.2026 10:53
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 993275
    VIRIN: 260119-A-OK577-1001
    Filename: DOD_111485284
    Length: 00:04:51
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mic’d Up: Walking the Mission with Task Force Swampfox, by SFC William Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Mic&rsquo;d Up: Walking the Mission with Task Force Swampfox

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JTFDC
    DistrictofColumbia
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video