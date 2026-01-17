(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Dusty Jobs: The Underground Edition

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.29.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nathan Wingate 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Dusty Jobs is a series where U.S. Air Force Col. Brian Cooper, 386th Expeditionary Air Base Group commander, works with Airmen on their jobs throughout the wing within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. In this episode Cooper joins Airmen from the 386th Expeditionary Communications Squadron to improve a communication issue. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Nathan Wingate)

    Date Taken: 10.29.2025
    Date Posted: 01.19.2026 08:14
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 993273
    VIRIN: 251029-Z-YH622-1001
    Filename: DOD_111485270
    Length: 00:05:45
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dusty Jobs: The Underground Edition, by SSgt Nathan Wingate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT, CENTCOM, 386 AEW, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing, Communications

