Dusty Jobs is a series where U.S. Air Force Col. Brian Cooper, 386th Expeditionary Air Base Group commander, works with Airmen on their jobs throughout the wing within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. In this episode Cooper joins Airmen from the 386th Expeditionary Communications Squadron to improve a communication issue. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Nathan Wingate)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2026 08:14
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|993273
|VIRIN:
|251029-Z-YH622-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111485270
|Length:
|00:05:45
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Dusty Jobs: The Underground Edition, by SSgt Nathan Wingate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
