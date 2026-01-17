Dusty Jobs: The Underground Edition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Dusty Jobs is a series where U.S. Air Force Col. Brian Cooper, 386th Expeditionary Air Base Group commander, works with Airmen on their jobs throughout the wing within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. In this episode Cooper joins Airmen from the 386th Expeditionary Communications Squadron to improve a communication issue. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Nathan Wingate)