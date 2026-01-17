3BEB Conducts engineer demolition training with C-4 and Bangalore Torpedoes.

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 3rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division, conduct demolition training at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Jan. 16, 2026. The training included placing C-4 explosive charges and Bangalore torpedoes to breach obstacles and improve combat engineer proficiency in support of NATO’s eastern flank. Produced in 4096 x 2160p, 4k. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dakota Bradford)
