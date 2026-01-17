(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    3BEB Conducts engineer demolition training with C-4 and Bangalore Torpedoes.

    POLAND

    01.15.2026

    Video by Sgt. Dakota Bradford 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 3rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division, conduct demolition training at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Jan. 16, 2026. The training included placing C-4 explosive charges and Bangalore torpedoes to breach obstacles and improve combat engineer proficiency in support of NATO’s eastern flank. Produced in 4096 x 2160p, 4k. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dakota Bradford)

    Category: B-Roll
    VIRIN: 260116-Z-GB622-2001
    1st Cavalry Division

