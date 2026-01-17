U.S. Soldier assigned to 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, patrols during a situational training exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Jan. 18, 2026. The exercise mesured the platoon's ability to maneuver through winter terrain and adapt to constant battlefield changes. U.S. forces in Europe conduct training in Poland to maintain readiness and support NATO's eastern flank. Produced in 4096 x 2160p, 4k. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dakota Bradford)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2026 06:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|993271
|VIRIN:
|260118-Z-GB622-2001
|PIN:
|260118-A
|Filename:
|DOD_111485268
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 3-8 Cav conducts platoon STX patrol and react to contact, by SGT Dakota Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.