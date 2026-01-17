(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    3-8 Cav conducts platoon STX patrol and react to contact

    POLAND

    01.17.2026

    Video by Sgt. Dakota Bradford 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldier assigned to 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, patrols during a situational training exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Jan. 18, 2026. The exercise mesured the platoon's ability to maneuver through winter terrain and adapt to constant battlefield changes. U.S. forces in Europe conduct training in Poland to maintain readiness and support NATO's eastern flank. Produced in 4096 x 2160p, 4k. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dakota Bradford)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2026
    Date Posted: 01.20.2026 06:51
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3-8 Cav conducts platoon STX patrol and react to contact, by SGT Dakota Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    100th MPAD
    3-8 Cav
    VCorps, StrongerTogether, EUCOM, USArmy
    EFDL

