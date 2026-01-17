3-8 Cav conducts platoon STX patrol and react to contact

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/993271" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldier assigned to 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, patrols during a situational training exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Jan. 18, 2026. The exercise mesured the platoon's ability to maneuver through winter terrain and adapt to constant battlefield changes. U.S. forces in Europe conduct training in Poland to maintain readiness and support NATO's eastern flank. Produced in 4096 x 2160p, 4k. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dakota Bradford)