    First-Person View: 3-8 Cavalry Platoon Attack Training in Poland

    POLAND

    01.17.2026

    Video by Sgt. Eric Allen 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment conduct a platoon attack training lane at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Jan. 18, 2026. The first-person view footage captured Soldiers providing suppressive fire, maneuvering through restrictive terrain, and maintaining security during simulated enemy contact in a cold weather environment. The training reinforced fire and movement techniques, individual discipline, and the ability to operate effectively under winter conditions.
    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Eric Allen)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2026
    Date Posted: 01.20.2026 06:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993270
    VIRIN: 260118-A-BN475-9155
    PIN: 260119-A
    Filename: DOD_111485263
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: PL

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First-Person View: 3-8 Cavalry Platoon Attack Training in Poland, by SGT Eric Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3-8CAV
    StrongerTogether
    100thMPAD
    VictoryCorps
    EFDL
    PlatoonAttack

