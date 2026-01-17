U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment conduct a platoon attack training lane at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Jan. 18, 2026. The first-person view footage captured Soldiers providing suppressive fire, maneuvering through restrictive terrain, and maintaining security during simulated enemy contact in a cold weather environment. The training reinforced fire and movement techniques, individual discipline, and the ability to operate effectively under winter conditions.
(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Eric Allen)
Date Taken:
|01.17.2026
Date Posted:
|01.20.2026 06:51
Category:
|B-Roll
Video ID:
VIRIN:
PIN:
Filename:
Length:
Location:
This work, First-Person View: 3-8 Cavalry Platoon Attack Training in Poland, by SGT Eric Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
