    386th AEW Aircraft Metals Specialists Perform Maintenance on a C-130

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.04.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cooper Williams and Staff Sgt. Andrew Pokojski, 61st Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance technicians, perform structural repairs on the main landing gear pod of a C-130 J Super Hercules within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 5, 2026. The repair restored aircraft structural integrity and ensured continued safe flight operations, highlighting the critical role maintainers play in sustaining airlift readiness across the theater. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2026
    Date Posted: 01.19.2026 05:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993269
    VIRIN: 260105-Z-BB071-2001
    Filename: DOD_111485255
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    TAGS

    386 AEW
    AFCENT
    CENTCOM
    61st AMXS, Structural Maintenance, Sheet Metal

