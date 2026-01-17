386th AEW Aircraft Metals Specialists Perform Maintenance on a C-130

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cooper Williams and Staff Sgt. Andrew Pokojski, 61st Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance technicians, perform structural repairs on the main landing gear pod of a C-130 J Super Hercules within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 5, 2026. The repair restored aircraft structural integrity and ensured continued safe flight operations, highlighting the critical role maintainers play in sustaining airlift readiness across the theater. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann)
|01.04.2026
|01.19.2026 05:22
|B-Roll
|993269
|260105-Z-BB071-2001
|DOD_111485255
|00:00:55
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|2
|2
