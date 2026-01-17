Multi-National Airborne Exercise 2026 Static Line Jump B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



3rd Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) 1st Airborne Brigade paratroopers static line jump during Northern Trilogy 2026 at Oujojibara Training Area, Japan, Jan. 16, 2026. This exercise is the first Multinational Airborne Exercise held in Japan and consisted of multiple airborne operations and simulated combat maneuvers, bringing together multiple nations to enhance and strengthen bilateral capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Austin Salazar)