U.S. Marines with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, participate in a live-fire training event at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Jan. 15-16, 2026. The training exercise at PTA refined weapon system and tactical proficiency, strengthening overall combat readiness and preparing 3rd LCT for future operational requirements. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2026 22:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|993263
|VIRIN:
|260117-M-KJ570-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111485104
|Length:
|00:03:27
|Location:
|POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, 3rd LCT Marines participate in a live-fire machine gun training event (B-Roll), by Cpl Ernesto Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
