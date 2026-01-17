U.S. Army Cpt. Jared Berken and Staff Sgt. Brandon Beaver, assigned to Team 722, Bravo Company, 407th Civil Affairs Battalion, speak on the interoperability and joint training between the U.S. Army, Lithuanian Riflemen’s Union and Lithuanian Armed Forces during Unified Partners '26, Jan 14-17, 2026, at the Soldier Center on General Silvestras Žukauskas Training Area, Pabradė, Lithuania. Unified Partners '26 continued to strengthen the enduring partnership between the U.S. and Lithuania, reaffirming a shared commitment to collective defense, regional security, and the strength of the NATO Alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Asher Atkinson)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2026 15:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993262
|VIRIN:
|260117-A-NH945-3354
|Filename:
|DOD_111485086
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|PABRADE, LT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 407th Civil Affairs Battalion Conducts Unified Partners '26 in Lithuania, by SGT Asher Atkinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
