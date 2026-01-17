(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    407th Civil Affairs Battalion Conducts Unified Partners '26 in Lithuania

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    01.17.2026

    Video by Sgt. Asher Atkinson 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Cpt. Jared Berken and Staff Sgt. Brandon Beaver, assigned to Team 722, Bravo Company, 407th Civil Affairs Battalion, speak on the interoperability and joint training between the U.S. Army, Lithuanian Riflemen’s Union and Lithuanian Armed Forces during Unified Partners '26, Jan 14-17, 2026, at the Soldier Center on General Silvestras Žukauskas Training Area, Pabradė, Lithuania. Unified Partners '26 continued to strengthen the enduring partnership between the U.S. and Lithuania, reaffirming a shared commitment to collective defense, regional security, and the strength of the NATO Alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Asher Atkinson)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2026
    Date Posted: 01.19.2026 15:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993262
    VIRIN: 260117-A-NH945-3354
    Filename: DOD_111485086
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: PABRADE, LT

    407th Civil Affairs Battalion
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    SwordOfFreedom
    VictoryCorps
    ItWillBeDone

