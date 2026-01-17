U.S. Army Cpt. Jared Berken, team chief of Civil Affairs Team 722, Bravo Company, 407th Civil Affairs Battalion, speaks on training and interoperability during Unified Partners '26, Jan. 17, 2026, at the Soldier Center on General Silvestras Žukauskas Training Area, Pabradė, Lithuania. Unified Partners '26 is a joint training opportunity that promotes and showcases the capabilities of the U.S. Army and the Lithuanian Riflemen’s Union, while reaffirming a shared commitment to collective defense and the strength of the NATO Alliance. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kemarvo Smith)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2026 14:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993260
|VIRIN:
|260117-A-XT168-3912
|Filename:
|DOD_111485048
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|PABRADE, LT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 407th Civil Affairs Battalion Conducts Unified Partners '26 in Lithuania (Reel), by SPC Kemarvo Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
