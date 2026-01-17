(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    407th Civil Affairs Battalion Conducts Unified Partners '26 in Lithuania (Reel)

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    01.17.2026

    Video by Spc. Kemarvo Smith 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Cpt. Jared Berken, team chief of Civil Affairs Team 722, Bravo Company, 407th Civil Affairs Battalion, speaks on training and interoperability during Unified Partners '26, Jan. 17, 2026, at the Soldier Center on General Silvestras Žukauskas Training Area, Pabradė, Lithuania. Unified Partners '26 is a joint training opportunity that promotes and showcases the capabilities of the U.S. Army and the Lithuanian Riflemen’s Union, while reaffirming a shared commitment to collective defense and the strength of the NATO Alliance. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kemarvo Smith)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2026
    Date Posted: 01.19.2026 14:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993260
    VIRIN: 260117-A-XT168-3912
    Filename: DOD_111485048
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: PABRADE, LT

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 407th Civil Affairs Battalion Conducts Unified Partners '26 in Lithuania (Reel), by SPC Kemarvo Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    407th Civil Affairs Battalion
    WEARENATO
    VictoryCorps
    ItWillBeDone

