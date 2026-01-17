Members of the Minnesota National Guard are on standby, ready to assist local law enforcement and public safety agencies. These Minnesota National Guardsmen live, work, and serve in our state, and are focused on protecting life, preserving property, and ensuring Minnesotans can safely exercise their First Amendment rights. (Minnesota National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh and Tony Housey)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2026 00:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|993253
|VIRIN:
|260117-Z-DY230-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111484807
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Always Ready, Always There, by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh and Anthony Housey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
