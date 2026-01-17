Always Ready, Always There

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the Minnesota National Guard are on standby, ready to assist local law enforcement and public safety agencies. These Minnesota National Guardsmen live, work, and serve in our state, and are focused on protecting life, preserving property, and ensuring Minnesotans can safely exercise their First Amendment rights. (Minnesota National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh and Tony Housey)