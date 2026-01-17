Departure Ceremony 2nd Battalion, 124th Infantry Regiment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., Jan. 17, 2026 — Florida Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 124th Infantry Regiment stand in formation during a departure ceremony at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center. The ceremony marked the battalion’s departure in support of an upcoming deployment and included remarks from Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins, U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack, Lt. Col. Ryan Swinford, commander, 2-124th Infantry Regiment, and Command Sgt. Maj. Johnathan Pletcher, command sergeant major, 2-124th Infantry Regiment. During the ceremony, Sgt. Aidan Geier received an honorary promotion to second lieutenant.