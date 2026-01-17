(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Departure Ceremony 2nd Battalion, 124th Infantry Regiment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    STARKE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Cesar Cordero 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., Jan. 17, 2026 — Florida Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 124th Infantry Regiment stand in formation during a departure ceremony at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center. The ceremony marked the battalion’s departure in support of an upcoming deployment and included remarks from Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins, U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack, Lt. Col. Ryan Swinford, commander, 2-124th Infantry Regiment, and Command Sgt. Maj. Johnathan Pletcher, command sergeant major, 2-124th Infantry Regiment. During the ceremony, Sgt. Aidan Geier received an honorary promotion to second lieutenant.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2026
    Date Posted: 01.17.2026 15:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993250
    VIRIN: 260117-F-ZH301-5373
    Filename: DOD_111484613
    Length: 00:03:01
    Location: STARKE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Departure Ceremony 2nd Battalion, 124th Infantry Regiment, by TSgt Cesar Cordero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army
    Florida

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video