    Explosive Ordinance Disposal Mobile Unit Ten Aboard USS George H.W. Bush

    UNITED STATES

    10.02.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Emily Guillory 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    An informational video about the Explosive Ordinance Disposal Mobile Unit Ten aboard the Nimitz class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emily Guillory)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2025
    Date Posted: 01.17.2026 09:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993244
    VIRIN: 251002-N-LA645-2003
    Filename: DOD_111484542
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Explosive Ordinance Disposal Mobile Unit Ten Aboard USS George H.W. Bush, by PO2 Emily Guillory, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

