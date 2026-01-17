(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    3rd BEB Engineers Conduct Engineer Qualification Table VI in Poland

    POLAND

    01.15.2026

    Video by Sgt. Eric Allen 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 3rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division, conduct demolition training during a live-fire exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Jan. 16, 2026. The training enhanced the unit’s ability to emplace and detonate explosive charges in support of mobility and counter-mobility operations. U.S. forces in Europe conduct regular training to maintain readiness and strengthen NATO’s collective defense posture.
    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Eric Allen)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 01.18.2026 16:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993238
    VIRIN: 260116-Z-BN475-1361
    PIN: 260116-A
    Filename: DOD_111484533
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: PL

    Downloads: 19
    High-Res. Downloads: 19

    StrongerTogether
    100thMPAD
    3BEB
    VictoryCorps
    DemoRange
    EFDL

