3rd BEB Engineers Conduct Engineer Qualification Table VI in Poland

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 3rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division, conduct demolition training during a live-fire exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Jan. 16, 2026. The training enhanced the unit’s ability to emplace and detonate explosive charges in support of mobility and counter-mobility operations. U.S. forces in Europe conduct regular training to maintain readiness and strengthen NATO’s collective defense posture.
(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Eric Allen)
|01.15.2026
|01.18.2026 16:48
|B-Roll
|993238
|260116-Z-BN475-1361
|260116-A
|DOD_111484533
|00:02:18
|PL
|19
|19
