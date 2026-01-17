3rd BEB Engineers Conduct Demolition Training in Poland

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division, conduct demolition training during a live-fire exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Jan. 16, 2026. The training enhanced the unit’s ability to emplace and detonate explosive charges in support of mobility and counter-mobility operations. U.S. forces in Europe conduct regular training to maintain readiness and strengthen NATO’s collective defense posture.

(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Eric Allen)