    First-Person View: Army Engineer Conducts Explosive Breach Training

    POLAND

    01.15.2026

    Video by Sgt. Eric Allen 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 3rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division, emplaces a Bangalore torpedo during demolition training at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Jan. 16, 2026. Bangalore torpedoes are used to breach obstacles and create safe lanes for maneuver forces during combat operations. The training reinforced explosive handling techniques and engineer support to maneuver units.
    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Eric Allen)

