A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 3rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division, emplaces a Bangalore torpedo during demolition training at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Jan. 16, 2026. Bangalore torpedoes are used to breach obstacles and create safe lanes for maneuver forces during combat operations. The training reinforced explosive handling techniques and engineer support to maneuver units.
(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Eric Allen)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2026 16:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|993237
|VIRIN:
|260116-Z-BN475-1360
|PIN:
|260117-B
|Filename:
|DOD_111484526
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, First-Person View: Army Engineer Conducts Explosive Breach Training, by SGT Eric Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
