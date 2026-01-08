(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    B-Roll: Fort Riley Firefighters Deliver Shoutouts Ahead of Miami vs. Indiana Game

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2026

    Video by Spc. Lauren Chatman and Spc. Sara Lozano

    1st Infantry Division

    U.S. Army fire-fighters with the 1st Infantry Division take a moment to send shoutouts at Fort Riley, Kansas, Jan. 16, 2026. The fire-fighters gave shoutouts ahead of the Miami vs. Indiana game on Jan. 19, 2026. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Lauren Chatman and Spc. Sara Lozano)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 01.16.2026 20:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993233
    VIRIN: 260116-A-PR670-1002
    Filename: DOD_111484370
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

    This work, B-Roll: Fort Riley Firefighters Deliver Shoutouts Ahead of Miami vs. Indiana Game, by SPC Lauren Chatman and SPC Sara Lozano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

