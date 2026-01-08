"This Is What We Do" is the newest video production series from the 914th Air Refueling Wing, Niagara Falls, New York. This video series will follow different members of the 914th ARW during their Unit Training Assembly and showcase what their job duties are for the United States Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2026 16:46
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|993229
|VIRIN:
|260111-F-OP409-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111484263
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|NIAGARA FALLS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
