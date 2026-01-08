The 437th Airlift Wing Begins Conducting Exercise Palmetto Reach

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/993226" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing, fly from Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina to Saipan and Palau dropping off passengers and equipment during the start of exercise Palmetto Reach at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 15, 2026. Palmetto Reach is a high-intensity Combat Readiness Exercise focused on rapid C-17 employment designed to prepare aircrews for real-world deployment operations around the globe. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt Tyler McQuiston)