    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    1st Infantry Division College Football hype video

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2026

    Video by Pvt. Jaden Davis 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S Army soldiers with the 1st Infantry Division support the two final competing teams of the College Football Playoffs of the 2025 season on Fort Riley Kansas, January 16, 2026.

    Date Taken: 01.16.2026
    Date Posted: 01.16.2026 16:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993225
    VIRIN: 260116-A-PE038-4655
    Filename: DOD_111484168
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

    TAGS

    Big Red One
    Fort Riley
    1st Infantry Division

