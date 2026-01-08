(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MCRD San Diego Charlie Company Graduation - 1/16/26

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2026

    Courtesy Video

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego           

    The new Marines of Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, graduated from Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 16, 2026. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation which included training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills, and Marine Corps customs and traditions. Following graduation, the Marines were given 10 days of leave before taking the next step in training at the School of Infantry at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California.

    Date Taken: 01.16.2026
    Date Posted: 01.16.2026 16:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993224
    Filename: DOD_111484090
    Length: 01:20:13
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    MCRD

