(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Patrols around the National Mall and White House Ellipse

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2026

    Video by Spc. Sherald McAulay 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army Soldiers and Airmen with the Mississippi National Guard conduct patrols around the National Mall and White House Ellipse in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission in Washington, D.C., Jan. 16, 2026. About 2,500 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Sherald McAulay)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2026
    Date Posted: 01.16.2026 14:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993222
    VIRIN: 251601-Z-SM347-1001
    PIN: 777777
    Filename: DOD_111484064
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patrols around the National Mall and White House Ellipse, by SPC Sherald McAulay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JTFDC
    DistrictofColumbia
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video