U.S. Army Soldiers and Airmen with the Mississippi National Guard conduct patrols around the National Mall and White House Ellipse in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission in Washington, D.C., Jan. 16, 2026. About 2,500 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Sherald McAulay)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2026 14:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|993222
|VIRIN:
|251601-Z-SM347-1001
|PIN:
|777777
|Filename:
|DOD_111484064
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Patrols around the National Mall and White House Ellipse, by SPC Sherald McAulay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.