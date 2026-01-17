U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 66th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team conduct an operation Winter Falcon 2025 at the Drawsko Combat Training Center on Jan. 13, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2026 16:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|993218
|VIRIN:
|260113-Z-PV485-1105
|PIN:
|260113-A
|Filename:
|DOD_111483890
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Operation Winter Falcon 2026, by PFC Andre Gremillion Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.