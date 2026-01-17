(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Operation Winter Falcon 2026

    POLAND

    01.13.2026

    Video by Pfc. Andre Gremillion Jr 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 66th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team conduct an operation Winter Falcon 2025 at the Drawsko Combat Training Center on Jan. 13, 2026.

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 01.18.2026 16:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993218
    VIRIN: 260113-Z-PV485-1105
    PIN: 260113-A
    Filename: DOD_111483890
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: PL

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Winter Falcon 2026, by PFC Andre Gremillion Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    stronger together
    100thMPAD
    3BEB
    Victory Corps
    EuropeAfricaInnovation
    TFMarne

