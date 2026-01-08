(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Hydraulic models guide design of Garrison Dam spillway, mega dam safety project

    UNITED STATES

    12.11.2025

    Video by Delanie Stafford 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    Engineers from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Omaha and Huntington districts and Risk Management Center are advancing the Garrison Dam Spillway Modification Project using scale models to enhance safety and improve the performance of the dam’s spillway near Riverdale, North Dakota.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Dam Safety
    ERDC
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Omaha District
    Garrison Dam Spillway Modification Project

