Hydraulic models guide design of Garrison Dam spillway, mega dam safety project

Engineers from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Omaha and Huntington districts and Risk Management Center are advancing the Garrison Dam Spillway Modification Project using scale models to enhance safety and improve the performance of the dam’s spillway near Riverdale, North Dakota.
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2026 12:33
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|993215
|VIRIN:
|250115-A-KS317-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111483805
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
