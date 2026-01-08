Fort Bliss Soldiers and Families Get Creative at Art and Hobby Shop Open House

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers and their families gathered at the Fort Bliss Art and Hobby Shop Jan. 9, 2026, for an Open House event that highlighted creativity, connection, and quality of life. Participants painted tote bags, learned how to spin clay on a pottery wheel, and explored hands-on art activities designed for all ages. Events like this provide Soldiers and families an opportunity to relax, unwind, and spend meaningful time together while strengthening the sense of community across Fort Bliss.



(U.S. Army video by Crista V. Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)