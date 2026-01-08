(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fort Bliss Soldiers and Families Get Creative at Art and Hobby Shop Open House

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2026

    Video by Crista Mack 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers and their families gathered at the Fort Bliss Art and Hobby Shop Jan. 9, 2026, for an Open House event that highlighted creativity, connection, and quality of life. Participants painted tote bags, learned how to spin clay on a pottery wheel, and explored hands-on art activities designed for all ages. Events like this provide Soldiers and families an opportunity to relax, unwind, and spend meaningful time together while strengthening the sense of community across Fort Bliss.

    (U.S. Army video by Crista V. Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)

