Fort Bliss Soldiers and Families Get Creative at Art and Hobby Shop Open House

Soldiers and their families gathered at the Fort Bliss Art and Hobby Shop Jan. 9, 2026, for an Open House event that highlighted creativity, connection, and quality of life. Participants painted tote bags, learned how to spin clay on a pottery wheel, and explored hands-on art activities designed for all ages. Events like this provide Soldiers and families an opportunity to relax, unwind, and spend meaningful time together while strengthening the sense of community across Fort Bliss.
(U.S. Army video by Crista V. Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2026 11:42
|Category:
|Package
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Hometown:
|EL PASO, TEXAS, US
