    2025 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Tour

    UNITED STATES

    01.02.2026

    Video by Christine Buckley 

    USDA Forest Service   

    The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest brought Silver Belle, the 2025 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, from Northern Nevada to Washington, D.C. in November 2025. The 3,800-mile journey carried thousands of smiles and a message from the Silver State. (Forest Service video by Chris Buckley)

    Date Taken: 01.02.2026
    Date Posted: 01.16.2026 11:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993211
    VIRIN: 260102-O-WC766-4227
    Filename: DOD_111483619
    Length: 00:03:23
    Location: US

    Capitol Christmas tree
    Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest
    usdaforestservice
    Christmas 2025

