The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest brought Silver Belle, the 2025 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, from Northern Nevada to Washington, D.C. in November 2025. The 3,800-mile journey carried thousands of smiles and a message from the Silver State. (Forest Service video by Chris Buckley)
|Date Taken:
|01.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2026 11:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993211
|VIRIN:
|260102-O-WC766-4227
|Filename:
|DOD_111483619
|Length:
|00:03:23
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Tour, by Christine Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
