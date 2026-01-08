With January being Spiritual Readiness Month, the Commanding Officer, Command Master Chief, Chaplains, and Sailors from around SUBASE New London and its tenant commands speak on the importance of building your inner strength with the message "Strong Spirit, Tough Warrior".
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2026 11:02
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|993210
|VIRIN:
|260114-N-TV979-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111483611
|Length:
|00:04:05
|Location:
|GROTON, CONNECTICUT, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Spiritual Readiness Month, by PO2 Lucas Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
