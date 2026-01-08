(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Spiritual Readiness Month

    GROTON, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lucas Hastings 

    Subase New London

    With January being Spiritual Readiness Month, the Commanding Officer, Command Master Chief, Chaplains, and Sailors from around SUBASE New London and its tenant commands speak on the importance of building your inner strength with the message "Strong Spirit, Tough Warrior".

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 01.16.2026 11:02
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 993210
    VIRIN: 260114-N-TV979-1001
    Filename: DOD_111483611
    Length: 00:04:05
    Location: GROTON, CONNECTICUT, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spiritual Readiness Month, by PO2 Lucas Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SUBASE New London
    Spiritual Readiness Month
    chaplain
    Naval Submarine Base New London
    Strong Spirit, Tough Warrior

