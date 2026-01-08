video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



With January being Spiritual Readiness Month, the Commanding Officer, Command Master Chief, Chaplains, and Sailors from around SUBASE New London and its tenant commands speak on the importance of building your inner strength with the message "Strong Spirit, Tough Warrior".