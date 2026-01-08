(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    A National Championship Shout-Out from Crane to Hoosier Nation

    CRANE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2026

    Video by Seth Tackett 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division

    The HOOSIER spirit is absolutely electric at Naval Support Activity Crane! This incredible base, just a quick 34-mile sprint from Memorial Stadium, is powered by a super dedicated team of military personnel and civilians.

    CDR Luis "Homie" Martinez, the base's Commanding Officer, unites Indiana University supporters from Crane Army Ammunition Activity (CAAA) and Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division to get them fired up to root on our very own Indiana Hoosiers!

    Team Crane is geared up to watch the Hoosiers battle it out against Miami for the natty in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday, January 19, 2026!

    LET’S GO, HOOSIERS!

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 01.16.2026 10:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993209
    VIRIN: 260115-N-BE643-1001
    PIN: NBE643
    Filename: DOD_111483582
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: CRANE, INDIANA, US

