The HOOSIER spirit is absolutely electric at Naval Support Activity Crane! This incredible base, just a quick 34-mile sprint from Memorial Stadium, is powered by a super dedicated team of military personnel and civilians.
CDR Luis "Homie" Martinez, the base's Commanding Officer, unites Indiana University supporters from Crane Army Ammunition Activity (CAAA) and Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division to get them fired up to root on our very own Indiana Hoosiers!
Team Crane is geared up to watch the Hoosiers battle it out against Miami for the natty in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday, January 19, 2026!
LET’S GO, HOOSIERS!
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2026 10:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|993209
|VIRIN:
|260115-N-BE643-1001
|PIN:
|NBE643
|Filename:
|DOD_111483582
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|CRANE, INDIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, A National Championship Shout-Out from Crane to Hoosier Nation, by Seth Tackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
