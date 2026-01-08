ESPN/CFP NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP SHOUT-OUTS

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers, assigned to 3rd Infantry Division, shoutout their favorite teams prior to the 2026 College Football Playoff Championship Game at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Jan. 15, 2026. The 2026 CFP Championship Game will be the University of Miami Hurricanes vs. the Indiana Hoosiers. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Anthony Herrera)