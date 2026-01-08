ESPN/CFP NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP SHOUT-OUTS

U.S. Soldiers, assigned to 3rd Infantry Division, shoutout their favorite teams prior to the 2026 College Football Playoff Championship Game at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Jan. 15, 2026. The 2026 CFP Championship Game will be the University of Miami Hurricanes vs. the Indiana Hoosiers. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Anthony Herrera)
|01.16.2026
|01.16.2026 09:50
|Greetings
|993208
|DOD_111483546
|00:00:43
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|0
|0
