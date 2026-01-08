(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ESPN/CFP NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP SHOUT-OUTS

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2026

    Courtesy Video

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to 3rd Infantry Division, shoutout their favorite teams prior to the 2026 College Football Playoff Championship Game at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Jan. 15, 2026. The 2026 CFP Championship Game will be the University of Miami Hurricanes vs. the Indiana Hoosiers. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Anthony Herrera)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2026
    Date Posted: 01.16.2026 09:50
    Category: Greetings
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    #3ID
    #SHOUT
    #CFP2026
    #COLLEGEFOOTBALLPLAYOFFS

