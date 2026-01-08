(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Prevent Harmful Behaviors from Undermining Readiness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.15.2026

    Video by Michael Christopher 

    Directorate of Prevention, Resilience and Readiness

    Prevent Harmful Behaviors from Undermining Readiness

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 01.16.2026 09:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 993206
    VIRIN: 260115-O-VI048-2052
    Filename: DOD_111483520
    Length: 00:07:07
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Prevent Harmful Behaviors from Undermining Readiness, by Michael Christopher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video