U.S. Airmen assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron load a U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 15, 2025. The logistics team and air crew coordinated to determine the aircraft’s cargo capacity prior to loading in support of ongoing operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Nathan Wingate)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2026 08:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|993204
|VIRIN:
|251215-Z-YH622-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111483490
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ELRS Daily Ops, by SSgt Nathan Wingate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
