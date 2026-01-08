(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ELRS Daily Ops

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.15.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nathan Wingate 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron load a U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 15, 2025. The logistics team and air crew coordinated to determine the aircraft’s cargo capacity prior to loading in support of ongoing operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Nathan Wingate)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2026 08:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 993204
    VIRIN: 251215-Z-YH622-2001
    Filename: DOD_111483490
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ELRS Daily Ops, by SSgt Nathan Wingate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFCENT, CENTCOM, 386 AEW, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video