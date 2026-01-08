ELRS Daily Ops

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron load a U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 15, 2025. The logistics team and air crew coordinated to determine the aircraft’s cargo capacity prior to loading in support of ongoing operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Nathan Wingate)